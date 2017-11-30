FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hedge fund Hutchin Hill shutting down -letter
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 30, 2017 / 9:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hedge fund Hutchin Hill shutting down -letter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Hedge fund manager Neil Chriss is closing his $2.2 billion firm Hutchin Hill Capital LP after a period of poor performance.

Chriss, whose firm is made up of teams that trade different strategies, wrote to clients on Thursday that the best way forward is to “proactively return capital as expeditiously as possible.”

“We fought hard, but did not deliver the performance that you expected from us,” Chriss wrote in the letter dated November 30 and seen by Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.