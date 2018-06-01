UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Jana Partners gains 3.1 pct in May- performance summary

(Adds details on industry performance, individual investments)

BOSTON, June 1 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Jana Partners told clients that its Jana Partners fund gained 3.1 percent last month, lifting performance to 2.8 percent for the year since January.

May’s gain follows on the heels of a 2.1 percent return in April, according to a performance summary seen by Reuters on Friday. The firm’s Jana Nirvana Fund gained 4.5 percent last month, lifting its return to 3.7 percent for the first five months of the year.

This puts the New York-based firm ahead of most other hedge funds, which inched up only 0.20 percent last month and are off 0.73 percent for the year, according to data from Hedge Fund Research.

Jana’s largest investment, frozen food company Pinnacle Foods Inc, gained 5.86 percent in May, while jeweler Tiffany & Co surged 27.18 percent. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)