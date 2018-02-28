FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

British hedge fund Man Group assets rise 35 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British hedge fund firm Man Group said on Wednesday it had added $12.8 billion in new assets for the financial year ended Dec. 31, bringing its total funds under management to $109.1 billion.

Man Group said strong client demand for emerging market debt, managed accounts in the fund of funds unit FRM and computer-driven strategies, combined with FX movements and the acquisition of Aaalto, helped assets to rise by 35 percent.

Adjusted profit before tax was $384 million in 2017. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

