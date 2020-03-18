Englander's Millennium down 2.7% this month to march 12 - sources

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Hedge Fund Millennium Management, which has $40 billion in assets under management, lost 2.7% in the first 12 days of March, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The losses follow the multi-strategy fund run by Israel Englander eking out gains of 0.38% in February after returns of 9.2% in 2019, according to data compiled by HSBC and seen by Reuters.

Hedge funds that employ a similar strategy were down 1.29% on average in February, according to a report from Nomura. (Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Kirstin Ridley)