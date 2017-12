BOSTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Carson Block, founder of short seller Muddy Waters LLC which rose to fame for betting against a Chinese timber company, on Wednesday said it is betting that the stock of OSI Systems Inc will tumble.

The company’s stock price tumbled 9 percent. Block alleged in a video documentary that the maker of Rapiscan screening devices is “rotten to the core.” (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by David Gregorio)