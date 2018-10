LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Oceanwood Capital Management has promoted Julian Garcia-Woods to the role of chief portfolio advisor in a major reshuffle of the $2 billion hedge fund’s leadership, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Following the decision to appoint Garcia-Woods, Luke Lynch has decided to leave to set up his own firm, the source said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)