UK hedge fund manager Odey charged with assaulting a woman

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - Crispin Odey, one of Britain’s highest-profile hedge fund managers and political donors, has been charged with assaulting a woman, prosecutors said on Friday.

Odey has been charged with indecently assaulting a woman over the age of 16 in relation to an incident in 1998, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Odey, founder of Odey Asset Management, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

He is due to appear in court on Sept. 28.

A prominent figure in the financial sector, Odey donated more than 870,000 pounds to the successful campaign to leave the European Union. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Kevin Liffey)