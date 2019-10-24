Financials
October 24, 2019

Third Point confirms EssilorLuxottica stake in investor letter

BOSTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Billionaire investor Daniel Loeb said on Thursday his hedge fund owns a $700 million stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica SA and is urging the company to “accelerate leadership transitions”.

The hedge fund wrote in a letter to investors seen by Reuters that it had met with many company executives and expects EssilorLuxottica to increase earnings and free cash flow at mid-teens CAGR (compound annual growth rate) for several years. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by David Clarke)

