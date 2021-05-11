Hedosophia plans Amsterdam SPAC listing

May 11 (Reuters) - Hedosophia, a European technology investment firm led by British investor Ian Osborne, said on Tuesday that it plans to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in Amsterdam.

The company aims to raise 460 million euros by issuing 46 million shares at 10 euros each. It said it plans to buy a technology business principally based in Europe.

Osborne is known for his investment with venture investor Chamath Palihapitiya in space tourism Virgin Galactic Holdings which went public in 2019 in one of the first high profile SPAC listings.

Goldman Sachs is advising on the deal.