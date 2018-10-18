UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement cuts profit outlook on weather, energy costs

* Trims operating profit guidance

* Says sales volume and revenue on track for full year

* Shares drop nearly 6 pct in early Frankfurt trade (Adds details, share price indication)

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, one of the world’s largest cement makers, on Thursday trimmed its profit guidance for 2018, citing bad weather in the United States and higher-than-expected energy cost inflation.

The result from current operations before depreciation and adjusted for currency effects is now expected to rise by a low to medium single-digit percentage, compared with a previous forecast for a medium to high single-digit percentage increase.

The Germany-based company said that sales volumes and revenue, however, had developed as expected during the first nine months of 2018 and that its guidance for those figures remained unchanged.

Shares in HeidelbergCement dropped 5.9 percent in early Frankfurt trade.

The company is due to publish financial results for the third quarter on Nov. 8.