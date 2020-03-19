HeidelbergCement shuts three plants in Italy over coronavirus

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement has shut three plants in northern Italy after authorities urged it to take the step due to the massive spread of coronavirus infections in the country, its Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said on Thursday.

The three sites are located in the region of Lombardy, where Bergamo, the worst-hit province with more than 4,000 cases, is located. HeidelbergCement employs 1,700 staff in Italy and makes 600 million euros ($649 million) of sales there, about 3% of the group total. ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Scot W. Stevenson)