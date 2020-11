FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement boss Dominik von Achten on Thursday said that business was “decent” in October, but cautioned it was too early to call a recovery.

The group earlier said it expects higher core profits in 2020, helped by cost cuts, but gave no forecast for sales, which have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)