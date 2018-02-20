FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2018 / 6:03 AM / in 16 minutes

HeidelbergCement beats Q4 profit forecast on prices, synergies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement on Tuesday said its core profit rose 16.5 percent in the fourth quarter, citing price increases and higher-than-expected synergies from the integration of Italcementi.

The group’s fourth-quarter result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) came in at 892 million euros ($1.10 billion), compared with an average forecast by analysts of 855 million. ($1 = 0.8076 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

