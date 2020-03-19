HeidelbergCement can't give 2020 outlook over coronavirus worries

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker and an indicator of global economic activity, on Thursday said it could not give an outlook for 2020 as the ongoing spread of the coronavirus brings numerous economies to a standstill.

“We have to assess the situation day by day,” Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said. “At the moment, we are not able to predict how long the precautionary measures will last, and which impact is to be expected on the construction activities in each country.” (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)