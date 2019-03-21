HeidelbergCement expects moderate sales, profit growth in 2019

FRANKFURT, March 21 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker, expects sales and profits to grow moderately, it said on Thursday, banking on energy cost inflation and higher demand for construction materials in Indonesia, Europe and North America.

The company, which competes with LafargeHolcim, also said it would recommend a dividend of 2.10 euros per share for 2018, the ninth consecutive increase, compared with a Refinitiv estimate of 2.12 euros per share. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)