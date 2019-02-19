HeidelbergCement Q4 operating profit slightly beats forecasts

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement on Tuesday reported higher-than-expected core earnings for the fourth quarter, citing solid demand for building materials and price increases.

The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation (RCOBD) came in at 847 million euros ($956.86 million) in the fourth quarter, a decrease of 5 percent year-on-year, but above a 829 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

HeidelbergCement said it expected worldwide demand for cement to increase further in 2019, although global risks such as trade conflicts, Brexit and geopolitical tensions would remain.