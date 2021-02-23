Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Basic Materials

HeidelbergCement saw good start to 2021, 2020 profits up 6%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 23 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker, on Tuesday said it saw a good start to 2021 after preliminary results showed core profit was up 6% on a like-for-like basis last year.

“There should be a tailwind from infrastructure programmes, for example in the USA, Australia, India and Italy. I am also confident about private residential construction,” Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

