HeidelbergCement sees higher sales, core profit in 2021

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker, expects sales and core profit to slightly rise this year on the back of infrastructure programmes launched around the world, it said on Thursday.

“The good start to the year confirms our optimistic outlook for 2021,” Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said.

The company proposed a dividend of 2.20 euros ($2.63) per share for 2020, compared with 0.60 euros for 2019, which was impacted by the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.8358 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)