Basic Materials
November 8, 2018 / 6:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

HeidelbergCement to cut costs, spending to counter U.S. woes

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement on Thursday said it would cut costs and investments, only weeks after the world’s second-largest cement maker slashed its profit outlook on a weak U.S. construction market and higher-than-expected energy costs.

The group said it was eyeing 100 million euros ($114 million) of administrative costs savings over the next two years, while annual growth investments would be capped at 350 million euros in 2019 and 2020.

($1 = 0.8746 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.