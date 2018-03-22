HeidelbergCement to hike dividend by nearly a fifth on synergies

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker, on Thursday proposed a 19 percent dividend increase on the back of higher-than-expected synergies from the takeover of Italcementi.

The group said it would propose a dividend of 1.90 euros ($2.35) per share for 2017, up from 1.60 euros per share in the previous year. Analysts had, on average, expected a dividend of 1.99 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8097 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Tom Sims)