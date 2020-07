FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s No. 2 cement maker, on Thursday said it would continue to tighten its purse strings in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, adding it was still impossible to give an outlook for the year.

“We have made a solid start into the third quarter. We will maintain our focus on cost savings and preserving liquidity,” Chief Executive Dominik von Achten said in a statement. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)