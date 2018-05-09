FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 5:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

HeidelbergCement's Q1 core profit down a third on cold weather

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s No.2 cement maker, on Wednesday said first-quarter core earnings fell by a third, joining larger rival LafargeHolcim in citing cold temperatures that made construction activity more difficult.

The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) dropped 34 percent to 252 million euros ($299 million) in the first quarter, below the 348 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Maria Sheahan)

