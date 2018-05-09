UPDATE 1-Cold winter hits HeidelbergCement core profit

* Q1 RCOBD down 34 at 252 mln eur vs 348 mln Rtrs poll

* Blames harsh winter like rival LafargeHolcim

* Confirms 2018 outlook (Adds group comment, context from rival, details)

FRANKFURT, May 9 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s No.2 cement maker, on Wednesday said first-quarter core earnings fell by a third, joining larger rival LafargeHolcim in citing cold temperatures that made construction activity more difficult.

The result from current operations before depreciation and amortisation (RCOBD) dropped 34 percent to 252 million euros ($299 million) in the first quarter, below the 348 million average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll.

The long and cold winter in North America and Europe and fewer working days also hit sales volumes and revenue as well as core earnings, the company, which is scheduled to hold its annual shareholder meeting later on Wednesday, said in a statement.

This echoes remarks by bigger rival LafargeHolcim, which a day earlier also blamed a harsh winter for a 13 percent decline in first-quarter earnings. The company still confirmed core profit would at least grow by 5 percent this year.

HeidelbergCement, too, kept its forecast for 2018, still expecting profit from current operations to increase by a mid- to high-single digit percentage before exchange rate and consolidation effects.

“With the positive underlying market dynamics, we’re confident that we can significantly increase our operational performance in the coming quarters,” Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said. ($1 = 0.8436 euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)