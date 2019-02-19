UPDATE 1-HeidelbergCement upbeat on 2019 cement demand

* Q4 sales rise 10 pct to 4.7 bln EUR

* Q4 RCOBD falls 5 pct to 847 mln EUR, ahead of Reuters poll

* CEO upbeat about cement demand in 2019 (Adds details)

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement shrugged off concerns about trade wars and a disorderly Brexit to forecast higher demand for cement this year as rising deliveries of building materials helped fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations.

Along with larger peer LafargeHolcim, the group has been hit by higher energy costs, a key expense driver for cement makers, causing it to unveil fresh cost and investment cuts in November, details of which it will outline next month.

Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said he did not foresee a repeat of higher-than-expected energy costs this year, nor another collapse in cement prices in Indonesia as in 2018. However, he said global risks such as trade conflicts, Brexit and geopolitical tensions would remain.

“Considering the overall positive outlook for the global economy, we are confident about the future,” Scheifele said, adding the cost and investment cuts should help improve margins this year.

HeidelbergCement said it plans to publish its outlook on March 21. According to Refinitiv estimates, the group’s sales are expected to rise by 4.6 percent in 2019.

French-Swiss LafargeHolcim expects sales growth to slow this year to 3-5 percent from the 4-6 percent it targets for 2018.

HeidelbergCement said sales rose 10.3 percent in the fourth quarter to 4.7 billion euros, ahead of the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll for 4.4 billion, as growth in North America and Western and Southern Europe offset declines elsewhere.

The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation (RCOBD) fell 5 percent to 847 million euros ($956.86 million), also beating the Reuters consensus forecast.