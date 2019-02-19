UPDATE 2-HeidelbergCement's outlook improves after difficult 2018

* Q4 sales rise 10 pct to 4.7 bln EUR

* Q4 RCOBD falls 5 pct to 847 mln EUR, beats Reuters poll

* CEO upbeat about cement demand in 2019

* Shares rise almost 5 pct to 4-month high (Adds shares, analyst, details)

By Caroline Copley

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Germany’s HeidelbergCement forecast rising demand for cement and improving margins this year, helped by cost cuts, limited energy price inflation and better results in Indonesia.

Chief Executive Bernd Scheifele said on Tuesday he did not foresee a repeat of higher-than-expected energy costs, nor another collapse in cement prices in Indonesia as in 2018. However, he said global risks such as trade conflicts, Brexit and geopolitical tensions would remain.

HeidelbergCement, along with larger peer LafargeHolcim , was hit last year by higher energy costs - a key expense for cement makers - and by bad weather in the United States, which prompted it to unveil fresh cost and investment cuts in November.

Scheifele said those cutbacks should help improve margins this year.

“Considering the overall positive outlook for the global economy, we are confident about the future,” he said in a statement.

The company, Europe’s second-biggest cement maker, expects demand for cement to rise in Indonesia, India, parts of Africa and North America, in particular.

Shares in HeidelbergCement rose 4.7 percent to 65 euros, a four-month high, making them the third top gainer in Europe as investors were encouraged that the group had turned a corner.

“2018 was a year to forget for HeidelbergCement, but 2019 has the potential to be better,” Davy analyst Robert Gardiner said in a note.

“Energy cost pressure is easing and problem markets, Indonesia in particular, are becoming less problematic. Today’s update should reassure investors that the group is back on track,” he said.

The German company said it plans to publish its outlook on March 21. According to Refinitiv estimates, the group’s sales are expected to rise by 4.6 percent in 2019, compared to a rise of 4.7 percent in 2018 to 18 billion euros.

French-Swiss LafargeHolcim expects sales growth to slow this year to 3-5 percent from the 4-6 percent it targeted for 2018.

HeidelbergCement’s fourth-quarter sales jumped 10.3 percent to 4.7 billion euros, ahead of the average analyst forecast in a Reuters poll for 4.4 billion euros, as growth in North America and Western and Southern Europe offset declines elsewhere.

The preliminary result from current operations before depreciation (RCOBD) fell 5 percent to 847 million euros ($957 million), also beating the Reuters consensus forecast.