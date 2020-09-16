HeidelbergCement says strong Q3 so far, helped by cost cuts

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - HeidelbergCement, the world’s second-largest cement maker, on Wednesday said it saw a strong start to the third-quarter, boosted by cost cuts launched earlier this year.

“Our results in July and August were significantly higher than in the respective months of the previous year,” CEO Dominik von Achten said ahead of the group’s capital markets day.

“The basis for this were in particular our cost savings and stable prices.” (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)