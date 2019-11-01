Coca Cola Femsa keeps Heineken beer distribution contracts in Brazil- statements

SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV and Heineken NV announced late on Thursday the end of an arbitration on contracts of beer distribution in Brazil favorable to Femsa.

Both companies said beverages produced by Cervejaria Kaiser, acquired by Heineken in 2010, will continue to be distributed by Coca Cola bottlers in Brazil through 2022.

With the arbitration decision, Heineken will have to keep two separate distribution networks for its beers in Brazil, the Kaiser system and one it purchased from Kirin Holdings Co in 2017.

The Dutch company initiated an arbitration two years ago seeking to end the contracts sooner to unify its distribution. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)