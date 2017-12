JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Heineken will open a $100 million brewery in Mozambique, its first production facility in the southern African nation, the brewer said on Monday.

The world’s second-largest brewer plans to start production at the 0.8 million hectoliters capacity plant in the capital Maputo in the first half of 2019, it said in a statement. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia)