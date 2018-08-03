FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 12:09 AM / in 2 hours

Heineken enters deal with China Resources Enterprise and China Resources Beer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Heineken said it signed a non-binding agreement with China Resources Enterprise Limited and China Resources Beer Holdings and will become a minority partner with a 40 percent stake in the holding company CRH (Beer) Limited.

As part of the partnership, Heineken China’s current operations will be combined with CR Beer’s operations and Heineken will license the Heineken brand in China to CR Beer on a long-term basis.

$1 = 7.8493 Hong Kong dollars Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

