FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Beverages - Brewers
July 30, 2018 / 5:22 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Heineken cuts FY margin forecast after lower-than-expected H1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s second largest beer maker, cut its guidance for full-year margins on Monday after reporting first-half earnings below market expectations.

The brewer of Heineken lager, Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider forecast that its operating margin would decline by 20 basis points, compared with a previous forecast of 25 basis point increase.

The Dutch brewer, whose Heineken lager is the top seller in Europe, said that this was because of a higher-than-expected negative translational hit from currencies and a larger dilutive effect of its expanding Brazilian operations. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.