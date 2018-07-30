Heineken cuts FY margin forecast after lower-than-expected H1 profit

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s second largest beer maker, cut its guidance for full-year margins on Monday after reporting first-half earnings below market expectations.

The brewer of Heineken lager, Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider forecast that its operating margin would decline by 20 basis points, compared with a previous forecast of 25 basis point increase.

The Dutch brewer, whose Heineken lager is the top seller in Europe, said that this was because of a higher-than-expected negative translational hit from currencies and a larger dilutive effect of its expanding Brazilian operations. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)