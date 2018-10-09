Workers strike at Heineken South Africa, firm says operations unaffected

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Heineken South Africa said on Tuesday workers contracted to a company that provides it with logistics services were on strike at its Sedibeng Brewery but the work stoppage had caused minimal disruptions.

The beer and cider maker said the workers, who are employed by Imperial Managed Logistics, are protesting over bad conditions at a shelter provided for bottle sorters stationed at the Sedibeng Brewery. The firm said it had improved the shelter.

The striking workers could not be reached for comment.