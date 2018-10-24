FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 24, 2018 / 6:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Heineken sees beer sales boost in every region

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s second largest brewer, increased beer sales in every region in the third quarter and said it stuck to its full-year outlook.

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe’s top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday that its consolidated beer volumes rose by 4.6 percent year-on-year to 62.6 million hectolitres in the July-September period.

The figure almost matched the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 62.5 million hectolitres. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.