Heineken sees beer sales boost in every region

BRUSSELS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s second largest brewer, increased beer sales in every region in the third quarter and said it stuck to its full-year outlook.

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Europe’s top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, said on Wednesday that its consolidated beer volumes rose by 4.6 percent year-on-year to 62.6 million hectolitres in the July-September period.

The figure almost matched the average expectation in a Reuters poll of 62.5 million hectolitres. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)