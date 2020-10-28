Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods

Heineken sees uncertain year-end after summer recovery

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Heineken NV performed better than expected over the June-September quarter with a surprising increase in beer sales in the Americas, but said the COVID-19 pandemic was still too uncertain to provide a reliable 2020 outlook.

The world’s second-largest beer maker said it expected a volatile final quarter of the year as new restrictions were imposed by many countries in Europe, including closures of bars and restaurants. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up