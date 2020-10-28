Heineken sees uncertain year-end after summer recovery

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Heineken NV performed better than expected over the June-September quarter with a surprising increase in beer sales in the Americas, but said the COVID-19 pandemic was still too uncertain to provide a reliable 2020 outlook.

The world’s second-largest beer maker said it expected a volatile final quarter of the year as new restrictions were imposed by many countries in Europe, including closures of bars and restaurants. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Jason Neely)