Heineken sells more beer in all regions despite later Easter

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - Heineken, the world’s second largest brewer, increased beer sales in the first three months of 2019, expanding in all of its regions despite a late Easter holiday.

The company retained its full-year outlook that forecast its operating profit before one-offs would increase by a mid-single-digit percentage in 2019.

The Dutch maker of Heineken, Tiger and Sol lagers said on Wednesday that consolidated beer volumes rose 4.3 percent year on year to 52.7 million hectolitres, exactly in line with the average forecast of analysts in a company poll. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop Editing by Edmund Blair)