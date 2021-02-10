Heineken sees no return to pre-pandemic earnings in 2021

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Heineken NV, the world’s second largest brewer, reported annual results broadly as bad as expected as global coronavirus restrictions curbed drinking.
The brewer of Europe’s top selling lager Heineken, along with Tiger and Sol, said in a statement that ongoing measures meant 2021 revenue, operating profit and operating profit margin would be below levels in 2019, before the pandemic struck.
Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Kim Coghill
