Heineken sees pick-up since April, but much uncertainty

BRUSSELS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Heineken said on Monday it had witnessed a gradual recovery of its business since the low of April, remaining uncertainty over COVID-19 containment measures left it unable to give a forecast for the rest of the year.

The maker of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, Sol beer and Strongbow cider issued preliminary first-half results in mid-July showing it sold 11.5% less beer compared with the previous year and suffered a sharp drop of revenue as consumers opted for cheaper beers.

The figures released on Monday were the same.