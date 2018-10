Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indian consumer company Zydus Wellness Ltd and Cadila Healthcare Ltd will jointly buy Heinz India Private Ltd for 45.95 billion rupees ($627.18 million).

Zydus and Cadila will buy entities including malt-based health drink Complan and energy drink Glucon-D, Zydus said here in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 73.2650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)