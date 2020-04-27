Czech government extends wage support for firms, discusses deferral of social insurance payments

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved on Monday extending until the end of May a scheme under which the state covers a large part of wages at firms affected by the coronavirus pandemic to avoid job losses, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said.

She said the government was also discussing a plan to allow firms to defer their portion of May-July social insurance payments of 24.8% paid on top of employees’ gross salaries by three months, with 4% annual interest. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)