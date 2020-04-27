Healthcare
April 27, 2020 / 4:01 PM / in 2 hours

Czech government extends wage support for firms, discusses deferral of social insurance payments

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 27 (Reuters) - The Czech government approved on Monday extending until the end of May a scheme under which the state covers a large part of wages at firms affected by the coronavirus pandemic to avoid job losses, Labour Minister Jana Malacova said.

She said the government was also discussing a plan to allow firms to defer their portion of May-July social insurance payments of 24.8% paid on top of employees’ gross salaries by three months, with 4% annual interest. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below