Healthcare
April 21, 2020 / 1:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nippon Steel to halt third blast furnace as pandemic erodes demand

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Nippon Steel Corp, Japan’s biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it will temporarily shut a blast furnace in Kimitsu, in eastern Japan, in mid-May to cope with slumping demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown follows its recent decision to halt two other blast furnaces.

Nippon Steel, the world’s third-ranked steelmaker, said earlier this month that it will temporarily suspend two blast furnaces in April, cutting about a tenth of its capacity, after a sharp drop in steel demand. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below