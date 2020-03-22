North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

SKOPJE, March 22 (Reuters) - A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonia’s first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.

“Unfortunately we have the first death from the coronavirus which was diagnosed post mortem,” Filipce said.

North Macedonia, a country of 2 million people, has registered 114 cases of people infected with the coronavirus. (Reporting by Kole Casule; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)