Tunisia extends coronavirus lockdown to May. 4

TUNIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia is extending a lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus to May. 4, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Sunday.

The North African country has confirmed 866 cases of the coronavirus and 37 related deaths, and has imposed a lockdown since March. 20.

The outbreak is hitting Tunisia’s tourism sector, which represents nearly 10% of gross domestic product (GDP) and is a a key source of foreign currency, particularly hard. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alexander Smith)