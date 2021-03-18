IN BRIEF: 8th Circuit grounds N.D. medevac law meant to lower sky-high billing

North Dakota’s attempt to prohibit balance-billing by air ambulance providers is preempted by federal law, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday. The panel affirmed a ruling for Guardian Flight LLC, allowing it to continue billing patients whose private insurance plans did not pay full price or negotiate a set rate for its services. The 2017 legislation was spurred by complaints from consumers who had received bills for tens of thousands of dollars.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qZCpA7