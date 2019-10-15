African masts operator Helios Towers prices IPO at low end of range

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - African mobile networks operator Helios Towers has priced its initial public offering at 115 pence per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 1.15 billion pounds ($189.41 million).

Helios shares will begin conditional trading on London Stock Exchange at 08.00 GMT on Tuesday after selling a total of 250 million pounds of shares.

The company priced at the low end of its pricing range, as reported by Reuters on Monday. ($1 = 0.7920 pounds) (Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)