Hellenic Petroleum appoints new chief executive

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Hellenic Petroleum Chairman Efstathios Tsotsoros has taken on the additional position of chief executive, the company said in a bourse filing.

Tsotsoros’ appointment was proposed by the Greek state last week and approved at a board meeting on Tuesday. Grigoris Stergioulis steps down after three years at the helm.

Greece is selling a stake in Hellenic, its biggest oil refiner, under its latest bailout programme.

Its major shareholders, Greece and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holdings, have agreed to divest a combined stake of at least 50.1 percent in the refiner through an international tender. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Potter)