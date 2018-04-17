FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
April 17, 2018 / 2:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hellenic Petroleum appoints new chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Hellenic Petroleum Chairman Efstathios Tsotsoros has taken on the additional position of chief executive, the company said in a bourse filing.

Tsotsoros’ appointment was proposed by the Greek state last week and approved at a board meeting on Tuesday. Grigoris Stergioulis steps down after three years at the helm.

Greece is selling a stake in Hellenic, its biggest oil refiner, under its latest bailout programme.

Its major shareholders, Greece and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holdings, have agreed to divest a combined stake of at least 50.1 percent in the refiner through an international tender. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.