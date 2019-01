ATHENS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday approved two consortia to submit final bids for a 50.1 percent stake in its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, its privatisations agency said.

The consortia are: Glencore Energy with a unit of U.S.-based Carlyle Group; and Vitol Holding with Algeria-based Sonatrach.

Glencore and Vitol had already been shortlisted last summer.