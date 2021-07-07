Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials and Utilities

UPDATE 1-Knorr-Bremse drops plan to acquire majority of Hella

By Reuters Staff

(Adds company comments, context)

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - German brakes maker Knorr-Bremse on Wednesday said it had dropped plans to acquire a 60% stake in German automotive lighting group Hella .

“We have always considered opportunities for value-enhancing transactions with leading international companies, which is why we looked at HELLA,” Knorr-Bremse CEO Jan Mrosik said.

“However, we did not see the necessary synergies in the potential transfer of competencies, particularly in the commercial vehicle sector.”

The 60% stake in Hella held by the group’s founding family is currently worth 3.86 billion euros ($4.56 billion).

Knorr-Bremse said it continued to explore options to increase value via partnerships or acquisitions.

People familiar with the matter had told Reuters last week that Knorr-Bremse as well as French auto suppliers Plastic Omnium and Faurecia had expressed interest in buying Hella.

$1 = 0.8463 euros Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Chris Reese and Giles Elgood

