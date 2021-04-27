Hueck family mulls sale of 60% stake in Hella - Manager Magazin

BERLIN, April 27 (Reuters) - The Hueck family is mulling the sale of its 60% stake in automotive supplier Hella, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

The family has commissioned investment bank Rothschild with approaching possible buyers, it said. It cited one financial source as saying the process was at an early stage.

Hella was not immediately available for comment. The company has a market value of 5.1 billion euros, according to Refinitiv data, giving a 60% stake a value of around 3 billion.

Shares in Hella rose on the news, up 5.5% at 1025 GMT.