Hella's controlling shareholders sell 1.1 mln shares

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The families that control Hella have sold 1.1 million shares, equivalent to about 1 percent of the company, the German automotive supplier said on Friday.

The shares were placed by Bankhaus Lampe for 50 euros apiece, a roughly 3 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price.

The placement was the second by the Behrend and Hueck families this year. They earlier sold 2.24 million shares for around 84 million euros ($100 million).

The families hold around 60 percent of Hella via a pool agreement that runs until at least 2024.