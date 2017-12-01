FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hella's controlling shareholders sell 1.1 mln shares
Sections
Featured
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Energy & Environment
Tesla shores up Australia's grid
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Saudi Arabia
Sale of the century? $300-billion Saudi state sell-off moves slowly
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
Markets
Emerging markets debt is so hot, investors can’t get enough
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 1, 2017 / 1:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Hella's controlling shareholders sell 1.1 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The families that control Hella have sold 1.1 million shares, equivalent to about 1 percent of the company, the German automotive supplier said on Friday.

The shares were placed by Bankhaus Lampe for 50 euros apiece, a roughly 3 percent discount to Thursday’s closing price.

The placement was the second by the Behrend and Hueck families this year. They earlier sold 2.24 million shares for around 84 million euros ($100 million).

The families hold around 60 percent of Hella via a pool agreement that runs until at least 2024.

$1 = 0.8415 euros Reporting by Anneli Palmen; writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.