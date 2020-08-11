HelloFresh reports surge in Q2 sales and core profit

Aug 11 (Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh reported second-quarter sales and core profit surge on Tuesday, confirming its July estimates, as extended coronavirus lockdowns kept on driving demand for food deliveries in the United States and other markets.

The company’s second-quarter revenue more than doubled year-on-year to 972.1 million euros ($1.14 billion)from 436.7 million euros in the second-quarter of 2019, in-line with its own forecasts of around 965-975 million euros.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (AEBITDA) came in at 153.6 million euros against the company’s estimate of around 145-155 million euros.