HelloFresh sees continued growth in 2020 thanks to strong U.S. performance

March 3 (Reuters) - German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh said on Tuesday it expects revenue and core profit to rise in 2020 after it confirmed forecast-beating 2019 results thanks to strong performances in the U.S. and other international markets.

The Berlin-based company, which offers pre-portioned ingredients that allow subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes, said it sees revenue growth between 22% and 27% on a constant currency basis as it confirmed better-than-expected 2019 preliminary results.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (AEBITDA) margin should reach 4.0% to 5.5%, the company said. (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill)